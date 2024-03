Strnad is slated to return to the Broncos on a one-year deal, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Strnad was reportedly close to signing a deal with the Panthers, but ultimately the 27-year-old -- who recorded five tackles in 17 regular-season contests in 2023 -- elected to remain with Denver. The Wake Forest product is thus in line to reprise his depth linebacker/special teams role with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.