Broncos' Justin Strnad: Five tackles, sack in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strnad recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Broncos' win over the Titans on Sunday.
Strnad made the start at linebacker alongside Alex Singleton in the middle of Denver's defense. Strnad logged 67 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded one of Denver's six team sacks against rookie No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward. Strnad should remain in the starting lineup for Denver until Dre Greenlaw returns from his quadriceps injury.
