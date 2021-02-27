Strnad (wrist) will be ready to participate when Broncos team workouts open up this spring, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos acquired Strnad in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, intrigued by the pass-defending skill set he showcased during his career at Wake Forest. After dislocating the lunate bone and suffering multiple torn ligaments in his wrist during an August practice, Strnad did not ultimately field a single snap during his rookie campaign. Strnad's rehabilitation process incorporated upper body exercises several weeks ago, according to Troy Renck of Denver7 News. Now, it's confirmed the linebacker will be ready to roll when offseason workouts begin in late April.