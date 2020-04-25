Broncos' Justin Strnad: Heading to Denver

The Broncos selected Strnad in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 178th overall.

The Wake Forest product started 20 games from 2018-19, across which span he compiled 174 total tackles and four sacks. Strnad (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) is known for an aggressive style of play and above-average ball tracking skills, so he'll likely start out as a special-teams asset with the Broncos, with upside to eventually push for reps at inside linebacker.