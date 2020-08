Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has liked what he's seen from Strnad to start camp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Strnad finished second in the ACC with 105 total tackles in 2018 and was exceeding that pace in 2019 before tearing his bicep seven games into the season. Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis are solidified as the starters, but Strnad's coverage ability could earn him a reserve role in 2020 and a chance to fill Davis's shoes if he is not resigned for 2021.