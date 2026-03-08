Strnad agreed to a 3-year, $18 million contract with the Broncos on Sunday, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Strnad was drafted by Denver in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and signed a one-year, $2.79 million deal to stay with the team last offseason. After spending three seasons as a core special teamer, the 29-year-old has emerged as a significant contributor on defense with 16 starts in 33 regular-season games over the last two years, tallying 131 tackles and 7.5 sacks over that span. Strnad should retain a consistent role behind starting inside linebackers Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw in 2026.