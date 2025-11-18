Broncos' Justin Strnad: Leads Denver in stops in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strnad tallied 10 tackles (four solo) Sunday in a 22-19 win over the Chiefs.
Strnad logged a start with Alex Singleton (illness) missing the contest. Strnad ended up reaching a career-high mark with 10 stops, which paced the Broncos in the big victory. Denver is on bye in Week 12, and it's unclear if Singleton will be back for Week 13. If not, Strnad figures to get another start at linebacker.
