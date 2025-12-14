default-cbs-image
Strnad (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Strnad was unable to walk off the field under his own power after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. Jordan Turner will step into a larger rotational role at inside linebacker behind Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw for as long as Strnad is out of the game.

