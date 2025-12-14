Broncos' Justin Strnad: Leaves game with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strnad (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.
Strnad was unable to walk off the field under his own power after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. Jordan Turner will step into a larger rotational role at inside linebacker behind Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw for as long as Strnad is out of the game.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Leads Denver in stops in Week 11•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Secures interception in win•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Logs 1.5 sacks in Week 6 victory•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Tallies five tackles•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Five tackles, sack in win•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Staying in Mile High City•