Strnad recorded six tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, during the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Strnad combined with Jonathon Cooper for an eight-yard sack on Justin Fields on the last play in the third quarter, and Strnad tacked on another by himself late in the fourth frame. Strnad is now up to 3.5 sacks through six regular-season games, which has already surpassed his total from 2024 (3.0 sacks through 17 regular-season games).