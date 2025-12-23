Broncos' Justin Strnad: On track to play Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strnad (foot) was a full participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Strnad was unable to play in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars due to a foot injury. However, his full participation in Monday's session indicates that he's past the injury and on track to play Thursday against the Chiefs. Strnad could be deployed in a starting role at inside linebacker if Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is unable to play.
