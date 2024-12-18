Share Video

Strnad recorded nine tackles (two solo) in Denver's win over the Colts on Sunday.

Strnad played a season-high 93 percent of the defensive snaps against Indianapolis and matched his season best with the nine tackles, which he's done three times. On the year, Strnad has 63 tackles (40 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four QB hits and three pass breakups.

