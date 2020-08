Strnad will undergo wrist surgery and miss the 2020 season, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Although he's only a late fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest, Strnad was a candidate to provide upgraded coverage snaps over otherwise starting inside linebacker Todd Davis, who's currently sitting out with a calf injury. Strnad's absence might leave more snaps on Davis' plate when he gets over the calf issue, while the other inside linebacker spot will go to A.J. Johnson.