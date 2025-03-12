Denver will sign Strnad to a one-year, $2.7 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Strnad played the best football of his career in 2024, racking up 73 tackles (48 solo) and 3.0 sacks over 17 games. He got extended run as a starter for the first time as a pro after Alex Singleton suffered a torn ACL in Week 3, but the free-agent signing of Dre Greenlaw to a large contract suggests Strnad will move back into a rotational role to start 2025.