Strnad recorded five total tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

For the third straight game, Strnad was credited for five total tackles. The veteran linebacker has now recorded 15 total tackles (five solo) through three games while also logging two sacks, the second-highest total among all Denver defenders. Strnad should continue to play a prominent role in the Broncos' defense while teammate Dre Greelaw (quadriceps) is on injured reserve. The 29-year-old will look to make an impact in Week 4 when the Broncos host the Bengals with quarterback Jake Browning at the helm.