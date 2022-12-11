Strnad (knee) is active Sunday against the Chiefs.
Strnad logged a limited practice Thursday before downgrading to a DNP on Friday. The 26-year-old will help provide depth at linebacker Sunday.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Put on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Gearing up for offseason program•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Placed on IR•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Season-ending wrist injury•
-
Broncos' Justin Strnad: Dealing with injury•