Broncos' Justin Strnad: Won't play Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strnad (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Strnad was unable to practice all week due to a foot injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Chiefs. Without Strnad, the Broncos will have one less contributor on special teams and have less depth in its linebacker corps.
