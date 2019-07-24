Vogel agreed to a deal with the Broncos on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Vogel joins Colby Wadman as the second punter on the team's roster, which signals a competition is brewing. Wadman figures to be the favorite, as he punted in 12 games for the Broncos during his rookie campaign in 2018. However, Vogel's presence indicates Denver does not want him getting complacent, so the journeyman punter could potentially get an opportunity to make an impression.

