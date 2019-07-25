Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Back to work Thursday

Winfree (calf) was back at practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Winfree was held out of practice Monday with a calf issue. The rookie's return to practice Thursday obviously bodes well, as he's reportedly had a strong performance in camp so far. Winfree ran into some injury-related obstacles in college, including nagging hamstring and ankle injuries his senior year.

Our Latest Stories
  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...

  • davante-adams-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    After the top four running backs come off the board, the No. 5 overall pick presents arguably...