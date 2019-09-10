Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Chance as No. 4 receiver
Winfree will work as the Broncos' No. 4 wide receiver Week 2 after Tim Patrick broke his hand Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick was inactive for Monday's game while Patrick was limited to eight offensive snaps due to the injury. Winfree won't be stepping into a high-volume role, but it's a opportunity for him to prove himself after a solid showing in the preseason.
