Winfree will work as the Broncos' No. 4 wide receiver Week 2 after Tim Patrick broke his hand Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick was inactive for Monday's game while Patrick was limited to eight offensive snaps due to the injury. Winfree won't be stepping into a high-volume role, but it's a opportunity for him to prove himself after a solid showing in the preseason.