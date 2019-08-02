Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Finds end zone in preseason win

Winfree brought in one of two targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 14-10 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday.

The rookie sixth-round pick ended up catching the game-winning touchdown pass, securing a 15-yard toss off the arm of Brett Rypien with 1:26 remaining. Winfree has earned some accolades for his training camp performances thus far, and he'll look to continue making his case for a roster spot in next week's exhibition matchup versus the Seahawks.