Winfree (hamstring) practiced on a side field Sunday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Since Winfree is still working out, this doesn't appear to be a long-term injury. The 2019 sixth-round pick is on the bubble for a roster spot after the team drafted Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in April, so a quick recovery would be beneficial to his odds of making the squad.
