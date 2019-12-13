Play

Winfree (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick cropped up on the injury report with the hamstring injury Thursday and will miss the final three games of the season. Winfree appeared in three games this season but did not record a catch.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories