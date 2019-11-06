Winfree was on the field for one offensive snap and 16 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.

Despite some highlight-reel catches in the preseason, the local product has yet to see a target this season and was not a regular among the game-day actives until Emmanuel Sanders was traded two weeks ago. He may struggle to stay on the field after the bye as Tim Patrick (hand) is expected to return from injured return shortly thereafter. The game-day WR5 spot is likely to come down to Winfree and Fred Brown. If special teams is a determining factor, Brown may have the edge in experience.