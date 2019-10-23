Winfree could see more snaps following the trade of Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Winfree has played only 10 offensive snaps this season and is without a catch, but Sanders being sent to San Francisco may open some chances in the offense. The 23-year-old should compete with Fred Brown for work as Denver's No. 3 wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.