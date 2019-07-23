Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Misses practice with injury
Winfree (calf) was held out of practice on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Winfree's injury puts a pause on what has been a strong first camp. There were several more familiar names on the board when the Broncos traded up to take him in the sixth round of the draft, leading some fans to scratch their heads at the pick. Winfree accumulated just 807 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions during his time at Maryland and Colorado, but the well-built prospect has reportedly turned some heads at camp and recently garnered praise from All-Pro teammate Chris Harris, Jr. Winfree, though lacking in timed speed, certainly fits Denver's recent profile of bringing in big-bodied targets who can compete for balls downfield. Whether he or another young target seizes the WR5 job will likely depend on potential on special teams. The injury also warrants monitoring given Winfree's injury woes in college.
