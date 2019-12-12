Play

Winfree did not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Winfree didn't occupy a spot on Wednesday's injury report, so it's somewhat concerning to see him now sidelined due to a hamstring issue. The rookie sixth-round pick hasn't suited up for game action since Week 9, so there wouldn't be any notable fantasy ramifications if he were forced to miss any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories