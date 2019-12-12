Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Nursing hamstring injury
Winfree did not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Winfree didn't occupy a spot on Wednesday's injury report, so it's somewhat concerning to see him now sidelined due to a hamstring issue. The rookie sixth-round pick hasn't suited up for game action since Week 9, so there wouldn't be any notable fantasy ramifications if he were forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Logs one offensive snap•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: May see more opportunities•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Active Sunday vs. Packers•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Officially out Sunday•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Won't play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Chance as No. 4 receiver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...