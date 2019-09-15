Winfree (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bears.

The rookie sixth-round pick is officially a healthy scratch. This won't shake up the Broncos' offense since he's listed as the No. 4 wideout anyway, so expect Diontae Spencer to see a slight uptick on his snap count this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories