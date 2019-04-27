Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Selected by Denver

The Broncos selected Winfree in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 187th overall.

Winfree (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) has pretty much nothing in his prospect profile that hints at real NFL viability, but he also had injuries cut short his 2016 season (torn ACL) as well as his 2018 season (hamstring and ankle). Perhaps with better injury luck he would have done better than his career total of 60 receptions for 807 yards and six touchdowns, but his workout numbers weren't especially compelling (4.53-second 40, 33-inch vertical, 125-inch broad jump, 11.22 agility score). He'll need to contribute on special teams to make the roster behind the likes of Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, and Tim Patrick.