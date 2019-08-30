Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Solid showing in preseason finale

Winfree brought in three of four targets for 46 yards in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Winfree closed out a solid preseason with a strong showing, checking in second to one of his primary competitors for the No. 5 receiver job, Fred Brown, receiving yards. The 2019 sixth-round pick brought in seven of 13 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown during the exhibition slate, and he'll soon find out whether those numbers were enough to garner him a spot on the final 53-man roster.