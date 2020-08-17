Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Winfree (groin) is considered day-to-day, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Winfree was only seen practicing on the side during Sunday's session, so it appears his injury isn't serious. The 2019 sixth-round pick is firmly on the roster bubble as it stands, so his ability to get healthy quickly will help his chances for a 2020 roster spot.
More News
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Hampered by hamstring•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Competing for roster spot•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Logs one offensive snap•
-
Broncos' Juwann Winfree: May see more opportunities•