Broncos' Juwann Winfree: Targeted thrice
Winfree caught one of his three targets for 19 yards during Saturday's 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams.
Winfree's lone catch game early in the second quarter, a deep shot that helped set up a 31-yard field goal. In addition to his 23 offensive snaps, he also played on five special-teams snaps, recording a tackle. Of the Broncos' town-roster options at receiver, the Colorado product has been the most consistently productive while also contributing on special teams. His roster spot appears safe as WR5.
