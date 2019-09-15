Winfree (coach's decision) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Kils noted that the rookie was out early on the field doing some work, suggesting that he'll likely be a healthy scratch for the game. Winfree's absence from the game likely won't effect the offense from a fantasy perspective, considering he's buried on the receiver depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories