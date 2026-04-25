The Broncos selected Casey in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 111th overall.

Casey (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) played four years at Boise State and solidified himself as the the team's starting LT over his final three seasons, concluding his collegiate career with 41 consecutive starts. While Casey boasts the experience and well-rounded skillset to tentatively contribute as a rookie, he could be more suited to a move inside at the NFL level. Denver's elite offensive line represents one of the few landing spots in the league where Casey could get the luxury of a transitional period to focus on his development, with Garrett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey already locked in as this unit's top tackles.