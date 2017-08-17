Play

Raymond (hand) has been turning heads thus far during training camp, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.

Raymond was sidelined in June during the team's organized workouts due to a hand injury. However, he has been making up for lost time by standing out in practice. The 23-year-old played in just one game during his rookie season, and is battling for a roster spot among a plethora of receiving candidates.

