Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Back at practice
Jackson (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Jackson has missed a few days of practice due to hamstring soreness but the issue was never thought to be severe. He'll resume his role as the team's starting strong safety.
