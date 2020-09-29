Jackson (back) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, putting him on track to suit up Thursday against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
It looks like Jackson's absence from Monday's practice was just precautionary with the team looking to keep him fresh on a short week. The safety has played every defensive snap through Denver's first three games, so he certainly earned the day off Monday.
More News
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Dealing with back injury•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Symptom-free and cleared for drills•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Suspended for rest of season•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Has monster game•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Makes seven tackles in loss•