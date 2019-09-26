Coach Vic Fangio called Jackson (hamstring) "truly questionable" for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jackson has missed two consecutive practices due to a hamstring injury. The Broncos will see what Jackson is able to do Friday before providing additional word on his status, but for the time being, it's looking like his availability for Week 4 could come down to a game-time decision. Duke Dawson would step in as the Broncos' primary nickel cornerback if Jackson is forced to miss any time.