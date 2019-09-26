Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Dubbed questionable for Week 4
Coach Vic Fangio called Jackson (hamstring) "truly questionable" on Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has missed two consecutive practices due to a hamstring injury. It appears possible that the starting strong safety's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars could come down to a game-time decision. Duke Dawson may see increased snaps if Jackson is forced to miss any time.
