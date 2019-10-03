Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Expects to play versus Los Angeles
Jackson (hamstring) said Thursday that he'll be available for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Jackson hasn't taken the field since suffering a hamstring injury Week 3 against the Packers, but he said Thursday that if he doesn't encounter any setbacks during practice this week he'll be "good to go Sunday." With Bryce Callahan (foot) sidelined, Jackson's presence would be a notable boost for the Broncos' secondary.
