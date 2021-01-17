Jackson recorded 90 tackles, a tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 2020.
Jackson, healthy for the full season, was able to top his 2019 tackle total while accounting for three or more turnovers for the third consecutive season. Paired with Justin Simmons, Jackson was also integral in providing help over the top of a very dinged-up cornerbacks room that was forced to play a lot of young players. The Broncos could save $10 million by cutting the aging Jackson this offseason, but -- given the quality of his play and the uncertainty surrounding Simmons heading into free agency -- the safer bet is that the Broncos will let it ride with the former Crimson Tide.
