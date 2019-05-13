Coach Vic Fangio said Jackson will primarily work as a safety this week but should also see some reps at cornerback, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Jackson also practiced at safety during minicamp in April. Fangio wanted the 31-year-old to get work at safety right away because he believes it's a harder position to learn than corner in his scheme. The defensive-minded coach also indicated he would rotate Jackson, Chris Harris and Bryce Callahan throughout the secondary depending on matchups. Jackson playing safety instead of corner could lead to more opportunities to rack up tackles in running situations, without giving up many chances to play the ball in passing situations.