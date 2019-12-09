Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Has monster game
Jackson recorded eleven tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown during Sunday's 38-24 win over Houston.
It was about as good a homecoming as the long-time Texan could have expected. The Alabama product set the tone early, having a fumble recovery lateraled to him during Houston's second drive of the game and scampering for a 70-yard touchdown. He ended Houston's next drive with a vicious hit on DeAndre Hopkins to break up a third-down conversion. Jackson has been a free-agent find for the Broncos as he's moved over to strong safety. Head coach Vic Fangio has said that he believes the veteran can improve as he gains comfort in his new position. He'll be tested Sunday against an explosive Chiefs offense.
