Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Lands on injury report
Jackson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
The details surrounding Jackson's injury are unclear at this time, and it remains to be seen when he'll be cleared to return to practice.
