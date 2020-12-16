Jackson recorded seven tackles, all solo, across 67 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Jackson tied for the team lead in tackles Sunday, as he now has 76 tackles (57 solo) on the year. The veteran safety will now shift his focus to Saturday's showdown with the Bills.
More News
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Racks up 10 tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Produces career high in tackles•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Back to full practice•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Dealing with back injury•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Symptom-free and cleared for drills•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Tests positive for COVID-19•