Jackson recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Jackson's 10 total tackles in Sunday's contest were a season-high for the veteran. Through five weeks, the 35-year-old safety has now recorded 32 tackles (22 solo), two interceptions and two passes defended. Jackson will look to continue his strong start to the 2023 campaign in Week 6 when the Broncos visit Chiefs.