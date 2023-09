Jackson is expected to start at safety for Denver in the absence of Caden Sterns (knee), Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jackson stepped in after Sterns suffered a potential season-ending knee injury during the Broncos' Week 1 loss to Las Vegas and the 35-year-old is the frontrunner to start at strong safety for the remainder of the year. Throughout the veteran's 14-year career, he's racked up 905 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 21 interceptions throughout 194 appearances.