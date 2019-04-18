Jackson lined up exclusively at safety during minicamp, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver reports.

If you listen to head coach Vic Fangio's full interview, there is some additional context here -- that safety is harder to learn than corner in his defense and so he wanted Jackson to get his initial reps there. Still, the fact that he lined up exclusively at safety at camp signals, at the very least, that he won't be plugged in on the outside and left to fend off opponent's top vertical threat. Instead -- with Chris Harris, Jr. and Bryce Callahan similarly able to move inside and out -- it is more likely that Fangio will move the three around based on the opponent. Given his familiarity with playing safety in Houston, it might very well be the case that Jackson plays safety on a base down only to move all the way out wide on the next play if the opponent spreads it out. Look for Jackson to thus have the opportunity to tally more tackles than the typical corner while also not missing out on too many opportunities to play the ball in passing situations.