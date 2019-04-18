Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Lines up at safety
Jackson lined up exclusively at safety during minicamp, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver reports.
If you listen to head coach Vic Fangio's full interview, there is some additional context here -- that safety is harder to learn than corner in his defense and so he wanted Jackson to get his initial reps there. Still, the fact that he lined up exclusively at safety at camp signals, at the very least, that he won't be plugged in on the outside and left to fend off opponent's top vertical threat. Instead -- with Chris Harris, Jr. and Bryce Callahan similarly able to move inside and out -- it is more likely that Fangio will move the three around based on the opponent. Given his familiarity with playing safety in Houston, it might very well be the case that Jackson plays safety on a base down only to move all the way out wide on the next play if the opponent spreads it out. Look for Jackson to thus have the opportunity to tally more tackles than the typical corner while also not missing out on too many opportunities to play the ball in passing situations.
More News
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Figures to operate in hybrid role•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Commits to join Broncos•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Heads into offseason as UFA•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Ready for Sunday•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Expected to play Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...