Jackson recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Buffalo.

Jackson saw a season-high 80 snaps and tied his second-best tackle total of the campaign with the effort. The 31-year-old is up to 52 tackles (36 solo) on the year to go with one interception over 10 games.

