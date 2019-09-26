Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Managing hamstring injury
Jackson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of The DNVR reports.
Jackson fought through a hamstring injury earlier this month, so his current issue could be an aggravation. The starting safety will have two more opportunities to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.
