Jackson registered four solo tackles, one pass deflection and one interception in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.
Jackson's interception came in the third quarter after a pass intended for running back Ameer Abdullah in the endzone was broken up by linebacker Alex Singleton. Jackson had his first interception since 2021 not recording a single pick in 17 games last season. The Broncos will look for their first win of the season as they welcome the Commanders on Sunday.
